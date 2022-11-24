Sweat Economy 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $723,128.14 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $43.17 million and approximately $723,128.14 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,844,293,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,400,788,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

