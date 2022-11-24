SwissBorg Achieves Market Capitalization of $229.76 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $229.76 million and $538,578.37 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.36 or 0.08522513 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00481703 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.56 or 0.29554441 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars.

