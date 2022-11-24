Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given a $20.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYM. UBS Group began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.
Symbotic Stock Up 13.5 %
Shares of Symbotic stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 398,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
