System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust Buys 27,660 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust bought 27,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,671,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,197.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,836.00.

System1 Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE SST traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,305. System1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of System1 by 293.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 755,506 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the third quarter worth $2,670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth $3,514,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of System1 by 99.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

