TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €9.30 ($9.49) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €5.86 ($5.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.81. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of €27.06 ($27.61).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

