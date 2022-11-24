Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

