Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,683,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931,904. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

