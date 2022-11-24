Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.9 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -937.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.