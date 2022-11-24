TCG Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

