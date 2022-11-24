Tellor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.76 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.40 or 0.00068679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $25.86 million and $4.76 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002395 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.06 or 0.08568953 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00483549 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.13 or 0.29667726 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
