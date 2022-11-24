Terran Coin Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last Week (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $59.19 million and $2.33 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00015172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

