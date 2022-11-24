Terran Coin (TRR) Price Reaches $2.52

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $59.63 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00015201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

