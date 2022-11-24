Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.83

Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.83 and traded as high as $22.29. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 17,764 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBNK shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

