Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,671 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Tesla worth $430,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $578.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

