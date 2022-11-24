TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

