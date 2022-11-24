Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,746.39 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,746.39 or 0.10574517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $84.61 million and approximately $201,020.55 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

