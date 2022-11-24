The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 1.3 %

CLX traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,110. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.