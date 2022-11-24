The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Cooper Companies worth $80,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE COO opened at $313.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

