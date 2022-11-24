The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €44.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 28th.

HelloFresh Trading Up 1.2 %

ETR HFG opened at €23.39 ($23.87) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.69. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €19.94 ($20.35) and a 12-month high of €97.20 ($99.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

