The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.51. 4,243,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.78.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

