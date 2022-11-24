The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,468 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Kroger worth $71,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kroger by 226.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 212,514 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,303,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 54.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

