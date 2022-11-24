The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $524.53

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.53 ($6.20) and traded as high as GBX 563 ($6.66). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 558 ($6.60), with a volume of 242,730 shares.

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.48.

The Merchants Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

