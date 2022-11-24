The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.93. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

