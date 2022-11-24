The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
