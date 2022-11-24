The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,325. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.45. 4,296,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,472. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

