The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 14,054 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,054 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $19,394.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 642,838 shares in the company, valued at $887,116.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, November 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,787 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $17,326.89.

On Monday, October 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,636 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $2,159.52.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,947,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,645. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $4,164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in RealReal by 46.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

