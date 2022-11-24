The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

