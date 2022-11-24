The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE SO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,617. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

