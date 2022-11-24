The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $66.36. 3,900,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

