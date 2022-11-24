The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,235 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TRV stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.01. 1,120,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

