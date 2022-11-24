The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,503,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

