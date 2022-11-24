The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,474,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,362,702 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.61% of Williams Companies worth $233,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.83. 4,032,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,453. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

