Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0467 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $247.81 million and $16.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00077685 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059768 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010014 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023287 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001398 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005596 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
