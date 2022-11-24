ThetaDrop Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and $78,067.39 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

