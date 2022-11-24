Toncoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.25 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and $7.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00010572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,588.90 or 1.00013724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040527 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021662 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00238099 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.75130378 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,852,743.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

