Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

