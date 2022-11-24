Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 61,762,919 shares changing hands.

Tower Resources Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

