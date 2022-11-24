Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

