TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 13,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

