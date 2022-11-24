Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

