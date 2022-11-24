TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 160.8% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

