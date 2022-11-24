Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 894,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $99.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.