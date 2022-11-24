u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Shares Down 0.1%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.13 and last traded at $116.13. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on u-blox from CHF 92 to CHF 135 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

u-blox Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

