UBS Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $190.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.86.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ PANW opened at $173.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -350.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average is $208.87. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.