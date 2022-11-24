UBS Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $190.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $173.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -350.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average is $208.87. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

