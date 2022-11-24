Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $932,109.94

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $62.19 million and approximately $932,109.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,565.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00700223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00240497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059640 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20596982 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $961,151.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.