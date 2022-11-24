Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Increased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

UAA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 6,027,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,287,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

