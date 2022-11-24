Uniswap Price Hits $5.43 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00032758 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and $91.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00468148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018049 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.51569684 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 547 active market(s) with $110,259,015.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

