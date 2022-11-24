United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,135,440.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $266.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $271.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.