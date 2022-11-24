United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,135,440.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $266.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $271.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

