Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,315 shares changing hands.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

