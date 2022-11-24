Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 511,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 593,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $170,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 596,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.